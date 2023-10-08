Balloon hits power line while landing in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM crews were on scene working to remove a balloon that hit a power line in the North Valley Saturday.

Witnesses KOB 4 spoke to say everyone in the basket was OK.

“It was pretty scary we heard a pretty loud bang, and you know, and got to see we saw some sparks over by the balloon,” said Ross Spaid.

With these types of accidents, there are those who might want to jump in and help just on natural instinct.

However, authorities want to emphasize people to stay away from the balloon and let the pros handle it.

“Touching a balloon wrapped in power lines even for just a few milliseconds could cause a chain reaction that injures both those attempting to provide help, as well as anyone within the balloon’s gondola,” said Andrew Cusimano, a PNM operations manager.

Officials say if you see a balloon entangled in power lines call 911 right away and then call PNM.