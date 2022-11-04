Banners along NM 528 honor local veterans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Right now, 31 banners hang high along NM 528 in Rio Rancho – each highlighting a veteran.

City leaders, the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and Deluxe Designs teamed up to find a special way to thank veterans for their service.

“We started doing this at Memorial Day, and then they’re debuting right now,” said Jerry Schalow, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber of Commerce.

According to the chamber, they have space to hang 17 more banners along the busy highway.

“So if someone out there wants to get their family member, or there’s a veteran out there or active-duty military, we’d love to have them join us and have their banner and represent everything they’ve done for us in this country,” Schalow said.

How to nominate a veteran:

Contact the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and they will respond with information and the application.