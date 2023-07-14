Battle of the Badges stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 13th annual “Battle of the Badges” is coming to Albuquerque for three days and you can help your favorite pull off the victory.

The blood drive is from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Expo New Mexico (enter at Gate 3) and the Cottonwood Mall (Center Court, lower level).

The competition is between participating police, fire and other first responder units across New Mexico. The goal is to see which group can recruit the most blood donors.

Vitalant says there’s currently an emergency blood shortage and all blood types are needed.

All donors will receive a free limited edition “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit this website.

The battle runs through August 25 and will go to various New Mexico towns through then. Click here to learn more.