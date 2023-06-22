BCFR offers inside look into its cadet training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ever wanted to be a firefighter? Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is giving civilians that chance with its training academy this fall.

They say they need more firefighters to suit up and take on the physical challenges of being on the force. They recently closed applications for their academy, starting in August 2023.

Photojournalist Theresa Monjaras followed Diana Castillo as she did a dry run through the training, to show you how just anyone can do it.

