BCFR sets ‘Operation Boo’ for safe Halloween trick-or-treating

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is looking to accomplish Operation Boo on Halloween, as a safe trick-or-treating option for kids. Lt. Robert Arguelles joined us to explain more.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Halloween, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is making safe trick-or-treating its mission with Operation Boo at all of its stations.

From 5-8 p.m., Halloween, BCFR crews will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters at all stations.

Lt. Robert Arguelles talked with us about what to expect with Operation Boo. BCFR officials also gave us some safety tips:

Check the labels on costumes to make sure they are made from fire-retardant materials

Have children carry a flashlight

Adults should light candles for jack-o-lanterns or supervise

Accompany young children on their rounds and check their candy before they consume it

Here is a full list of BCFR’s stations: