BCFR sets ‘Operation Boo’ for safe Halloween trick-or-treating
Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is looking to accomplish Operation Boo on Halloween, as a safe trick-or-treating option for kids. Lt. Robert Arguelles joined us to explain more.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Halloween, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is making safe trick-or-treating its mission with Operation Boo at all of its stations.
From 5-8 p.m., Halloween, BCFR crews will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters at all stations.
Lt. Robert Arguelles talked with us about what to expect with Operation Boo. BCFR officials also gave us some safety tips:
- Check the labels on costumes to make sure they are made from fire-retardant materials
- Have children carry a flashlight
- Adults should light candles for jack-o-lanterns or supervise
- Accompany young children on their rounds and check their candy before they consume it
Here is a full list of BCFR’s stations:
- Station 30: 6697 4th St. N.W.
- Station 31: 9819 2nd St. N.W.
- Station 32: 1701 Arenal S.W.
- Station 33: 3909 Barcelona Rd. S.W.
- Station 34: 2801 Don Felipe Rd. S.W.
- Station 35: 11700 Paseo del Norte N.E.
- Station 36: 501 Bear Canyon Ln. N.W.
- Station 38: 3610 Prince St. S.E.
- Station 40: 48 Public School Rd.
- Station 41: 10838 N.M. Hwy 337
- Station 43: 4 Dressage Drive
- Station 46: 25 Frost Road