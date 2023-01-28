BCSO: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in SW Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating an overnight homicide that left one 15-year-old dead.

According to BCSO, deputies responded Friday around 10:50 p.m. to reports of shooting in the 200 Block of Atrisco Vista SW.

Officials say two juveniles were discovered shot upon arrival. One 15-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say unknown suspects fled the area in a dark, 4-door Sedan.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.