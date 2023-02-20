Police: SB I-25 reopened near Sunport exit after motorcycle crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All southbound lanes of I-25 near the Sunport exit have been reopened after a motorcycle crash Sunday.
In a tweet, police say the motorcycle driver has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
