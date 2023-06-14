BCSO: Animal control removes dead dog hanging in South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Animal control removed a dead dog that had been on display in a South Valley neighborhood after a vehicle fatally struck them.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident and said they shared neighbors’ frustration regarding the case.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the property, near 2nd and Valley High. They reportedly removed the dog at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the following:

“The dog’s owner chose to display it in a manner that was undoubtedly distressing to the community. While we understand that our inability to immediately intervene may have appeared as inaction on our part, we assure you that we were following proper legal protocols for search and seizure to respect civil rights. Ensuring these rights are upheld is crucial to guarantee that if a crime did occur, we have followed the rules of law, and any actions we take can withstand scrutiny in court.”

BCSO highlighted this incident for the challenges law enforcement officers often face in animal cases.

Last week, Sheriff John Allen announced the reformation of the Animal Cruelty Task Force in partnership with Animal Control Services and NMDOG.

MORE:

Dear Bernalillo County community,



We are aware of the incident that occurred at 215 Valley High yesterday evening, where a deceased dog was displayed on a fence on private property. We share your feelings of frustration regarding this case.



To address your concerns, we would… pic.twitter.com/dAwqlzvtVT — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) June 14, 2023