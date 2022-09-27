BCSO, APD search for injured hiker in Foothills

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque police are leading a rescue effort for an injured elderly hiker in the Foothills Tuesday. 

Officials say the rescue is happening off of Indian School and Tramway. 

BCSO says the hiker isn’t able to walk on their own, so they’re climbing up to get them. 