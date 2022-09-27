BCSO, APD search for injured hiker in Foothills
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque police are leading a rescue effort for an injured elderly hiker in the Foothills Tuesday.
Officials say the rescue is happening off of Indian School and Tramway.
BCSO says the hiker isn’t able to walk on their own, so they’re climbing up to get them.
The BCSO Mobile Community Action Team, Albuquerque Police Department Open Space and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are preparing to climb the Foothills east of Indian school to assist an elderly hiker injured and unable to hike out on their own.#community #albuquerque #newmexico pic.twitter.com/qRYH7ESQD1
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) September 27, 2022