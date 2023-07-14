BCSO: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Thursday evening. In an update, authorities said the boy was found safe.
Sidney Giesen had disappeared around 6 p.m. Thursday in the East Mountains. He was reportedly riding an electric mountain bike near the Zuzax gas station in Tijeras.
According to BCSO, Sidney got lost and rode his bike all the way into Albuquerque, where he went into a business and was able to call his mom.
