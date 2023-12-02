BCSO asks for public’s help to find missing family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing family.

Authorities say they may be with their mother, Sabrina Smith, who also goes by Sabrina Atkinson, or their father, David Rutledge. They are known to drive a gold Chevrolet Tahoe NM chili plate BGCD25, and they are known to frequent Tijeras and Albuquerque.

According to BCSO, they also have strong ties in Florida and Ohio.

Sabrina and the children were last seen in North Royalton, Ohio, on Oct. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m. but they are believed to be in New Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

Attached is a missing persons flyer for a family with 7 kids.



The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office urgently asks the public to help find a missing family. They may be with their mother, Sabrina Smith, who also goes by Sabrina Atkinson, or their father, David Rutledge. They… pic.twitter.com/eC6WPDaAsT — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 1, 2023