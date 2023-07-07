BCSO continues crackdown on animal cruelty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County sheriff’s renewed mission to track down and effectively prosecute animal abusers is only gaining momentum.

A majority of the 55 pit bulls found at a southwest Albuquerque home last month are either at the county shelter, with a rescue, or already in their safe forever homes. However, some of them were in such bad shape they had to be euthanized.

As BCSO Sheriff John Allen explained Thursday on KKOB, that case has only motivated the community to do more.

“There’s more cases out there and we know it,” Allen said. “Now that people know that we’re going to be proactive, and they can report to us, we’re already getting a bunch of calls. So now, it’s about making sure we have the resources when we do find that and when we do hold these people accountable.”

Allen has stressed animal cruelty cases can often lead to the discovery of other crimes.

