BCSO cracking down on speeding on Paseo del Norte, Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve gotten so many complaints about speeding that deputies are stepping up their efforts on some of the metro’s busiest streets.

A BCSO spokesperson said a 17-year-old driver was clocked going 116 mph on Paseo del Norte this week. He was just one of 30 drivers deputies pulled over during an operation Wednesday that focused on the stretch from Rio Grande to I-25.

Between all of those drivers, BCSO issued 52 citations.

“Sometimes Paseo doesn’t get as much attention as it should and we’re trying to get that attention back on Paseo,” said Connor Otero, a BCSO spokesperson who is also part of the traffic unit.

Otero said the few entrances and exits – as well as the lack of traffic lights – tempt drivers to push those speeds. The sheriff’s office has heard about it.

“They’re sick of the speeding, they’re sick of the aggressive driving, they always comment on Facebook or call us and give us these concerns,” Otero said.

BCSO is not just focusing on Paseo del Norte. They’re also conducting operations on other busy streets like Coors and Rio Grande.

As for the teen going 116 mph, the deputy who pulled him over said he had two options – go to court or pay a $275 fine. KOB 4 asked if there would be a reckless driving charge, but speed alone is not enough to constitute reckless driving. It has to be speeding plus another illegal driving behavior.