BCSO: Crime spree suspect apprehended following SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO says deputies apprehended an alleged crime spree suspect after an hourslong SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque.

The standoff began in the 700 block of Candelaria Road, around 10:25 a.m., at the end of a police pursuit with a reportedly stolen, blue Hyundai.

The suspect, 37-year-old Tommy Trujillo, was reportedly armed and refused to exit the vehicle. This prompted SWAT to be called to the scene around 11:18 a.m.

Around 1:30 p.m., Trujillo reportedly exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. However, deputies apprehended him and took him into custody.

During the standoff, Candelaria Road was blocked off between 10th Street and 7th Street.

Trujillo is suspected of multiple other pursuits and vehicle thefts and an armed robbery of a business Monday morning.

One of the pursuits reportedly began around 8:30 a.m., in the area of Griegos and 2nd Street, then proceeded southbound to Candelaria.

A witness told KOB 4 that, in the area of one of the pursuits, multiple cars were damaged.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.