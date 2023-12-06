BCSO deputies arrest suspect in 8 South Valley armed robberies

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man accused of eight armed robberies in the South Valley.

Deputies allege each robbery involved a suspect armed with a knife, threatening store employees. According to BCSO, the robberies happened at these businesses:

Cricket Wireless on Coors

Metro PCS on Rio Bravo

Metro Mobile Store on Rio Bravo

Cricket Wireless on Rio Bravo

Walgreens on Isleta

Subway on Rio Bravo

Metro-PCS/T-Mobile on Coors

Cricket Wireless on Rio Bravo

After conducting investigations into each case, deputies identified 25-year-old Sergio Jhoy Salinas-Rodriguez as the suspect.

A search warrant was reportedly conducted November 14 on his home. Then, they found Salinas-Rodriguez two days later and arrested him.

According to BCSO, they forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office for further proceedings.