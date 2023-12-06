BCSO deputies arrest suspect in 8 South Valley armed robberies
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man accused of eight armed robberies in the South Valley.
Deputies allege each robbery involved a suspect armed with a knife, threatening store employees. According to BCSO, the robberies happened at these businesses:
- Cricket Wireless on Coors
- Metro PCS on Rio Bravo
- Metro Mobile Store on Rio Bravo
- Cricket Wireless on Rio Bravo
- Walgreens on Isleta
- Subway on Rio Bravo
- Metro-PCS/T-Mobile on Coors
- Cricket Wireless on Rio Bravo
After conducting investigations into each case, deputies identified 25-year-old Sergio Jhoy Salinas-Rodriguez as the suspect.
A search warrant was reportedly conducted November 14 on his home. Then, they found Salinas-Rodriguez two days later and arrested him.
According to BCSO, they forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office for further proceedings.