BCSO deputies get new Axon body cameras, tasers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — By next week, all Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies will have a new taser and a new body camera system.

BCSO Sheriff John Allen says they are the first agency in the state to get the new equipment.

“Deadly force is the last resort that we have and we want to make sure it stays that way,” Allen said.

BCSO is transitioning to the Axon Body 4 camera system and Axon’s Taser 10.

“I’m all about de-escalation, all about creating distance for our deputies,” the sheriff said.

The Taser 10 has an extended range – it can reach someone from 45 feet away.

As for the lapel cameras, the new system will let dispatch see where the deputies are at all times. Deputies are also able to adjust the camera settings if they are in dim lit areas, and the sheriff can stream what’s happening in real time.

“If we have someone with a mental health crisis and we don’t have a clinician or an MCT unit available, they can actually do it from their home and talk to that individual and de-escalate the situation,” Allen said. “Or for someone that is a Spanish speaker and we don’t have a deputy that is bilingual. We break down those communication barriers to make sure they succeed with this technology.”

Allen says this is just the beginning. The department is also using AI technology to combat retail crime.