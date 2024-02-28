BCSO: Suspected auto thief shot after opening fire at deputies

A suspect was shot and wounded after reportedly opening fire at Bernalillo County deputies and trying to steal one of their vehicles.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect was shot and wounded after reportedly opening fire at Bernalillo County deputies and trying to steal one of their vehicles.

Everything unfolded around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies with the BCSO Auto Theft Unit were conducting an operation near Menaul and University when they tried to stop a vehicle in the Ramada Plaza parking lot.

As they did, the suspect allegedly crashed their vehicle in the lot and opened fire on the deputies. The deputies returned fire.

According to BCSO, the suspect ran through the hotel and back outside where they stole a deputy vehicle. Deputies caught up to the suspect and took them into custody, however.

The suspect is now at a local hospital with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound. No deputies were wounded.

An investigation is ongoing.