BCSO deputy arrested at DWI checkpoint

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a Bernalillo County deputy at a DWI checkpoint in Albuquerque just minutes into the New Year.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, a blue pickup rolled up to the officer who looked in the window and talked to the driver. The driver reportedly didn’t make eye contact and the officer could smell alcohol.

The officer told the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver reportedly slurred their speech and performed poorly on the sobriety tests.

At that point, the officer arrested the driver who reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The officer identified the driver as Adrienne Seay. Seay is accused of aggravated DWI.

According to the Bernalillo County transparency portal, Seay is a deputy first class with BCSO.

Letter from BCSO Sheriff John Allen

This morning, I was informed of the arrest of one of our deputies for driving while intoxicated. This incident deeply concerns me, as it does not align with the high standards and values of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Our fundamental duty is to uphold the law and ensure public safety, and this deputy’s actions are a betrayal of that trust.

With New Mexico’s alarming statistics on DWI fatalities, it’s imperative for us as law enforcement officers to set an example in combating this entirely preventable crime. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

I offer my sincere apologies to our community for this incident. I also want to thank the New Mexico State Police for their professionalism in handling this matter. Their actions demonstrate the importance of holding all individuals accountable for their actions, irrespective of their position.

As we move forward, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reaffirms its dedication to turning the tide against DWI in our community and upholding the law without prejudice or favor.

Thank you,

Sheriff John Allen