BCSO deputy arrested for aggravated assault

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — A Bernalillo County deputy was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot two people while drinking off-duty in a convenience store parking lot.

Albuquerque police on Friday arrested Deputy Michael Borrecco for the incident, which happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K near Osuna and Jefferson.

Surveillance video appeared to show the deputy purchasing a 100 ml bottle of vodka and getting into his vehicle. After backing up slightly, he stopped the vehicle and appeared to flash his emergency lights as two men exited the store.

The men told police they were waiting for a friend when the deputy started flashing his lights and using the PA system to tell them to leave, advising he was with BCSO.

Video showed they went up to the passenger side of his vehicle. When they did, the men told police that Borrecco pointed a gun at them and yelled at them to leave.

Authorities spoke to Borrecco the night of the incident but he reportedly denied pointing a gun at anyone.

Police said the men described the gun as having a flashlight and a laser on it. While executing a search warrant, authorities found a gun matching that description – with a bullet in the chamber and a 20-round extended magazine attached.

Authorities also found two empty 100 ml vodka bottles in the center console, as well as 17 other small alcohol bottles in the backseat. They also found more ammo and two body cameras.

Following the search, authorities issued and executed an arrest warrant for Borrecco. He now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a firearm.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Borrecco has been a part of their office for eight years.