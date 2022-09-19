BCSO deputy gains social media fandom

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are showing the country plenty of action and then some on the new TV show ‘On Patrol: Live’ that highlights the work law enforcement do across the nation.

KOB 4 sat down with one deputy who’s acquired quite the fan base.

Deputy Robert Mason sees it all, from drug busts to moped chases in the International District.

“What I enjoy about the cameras following us around is that it’s shedding light on these various problems that we have within our community that we are trying to fight every day,” said BCSO Deputy Robert Mason.

But he does have one blind spot.

“I do not have social media myself. But, I have heard and been told a lot of people are making comments on social media.”

So KOB 4 brought the specifics and it turns out his lady fans have some questions.

