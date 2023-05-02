BCSO deputy imposter to remain behind bars ahead of trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of impersonating a BCSO deputy was back in court Monday.

Rico TreShon Dukes is not only charged with impersonating a deputy, but also unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon on school property.

A large part of the court conversation Monday surrounded his visit – in uniform and with a gun – to Volcano Vista in April.

The state brought up four witnesses to talk about the day when Dukes walked onto the Volcano Vista campus with a gun, pretending to be a BCSO deputy. The principal says families are still concerned and staff is on edge.

“I quickly got a hold of my administrator, my supervisor, and sent the information and spoke to her about what I knew. She went to her supervisor, which would be Superintendent Elder, c hief Gallegos, all of the district personnel,” said Volcano Vista Principal Melissa Sedilllo.

APS Police Sgt. Chris Griego spoke first at the pretrial detention hearing. He said Rico was in the nurses’ offices at Volcano Vista.

“It was pretty brief, like I said, I got introduced to him, we made short talk for a little bit. I just asked where his area command was, what shift he worked. He answered those questions slowly, but he answered them,” said Griego.

The state argued these imposter incidents are a pattern and referenced other instances where he posed as a deputy on social media.

“He impersonated an officer in a manner that was predatory, menacing, and dangerous to the community. Which is most recently demonstrated when he brought his fake persona and a firearm to the Volcano Vista High School campus,” said Rob Hart, prosecutor.

The defense pointed out that when Dukes was on campus, he wasn’t acting dangerous or erratic.

“It’s childish, and it’s sad, but it’s not dangerous. You heard from Sgt. Griego who was present when he was at the high school, and nobody was in fear,” said Sam Ashman, defense attorney for Dukes.

“This man is delusion, he is dangerous, and he is predatory towards women and vulnerable populations,” said Hart.

Ultimately, the judge decided that although he didn’t seem to cause harm while on campus, Dukes was ultimately somewhere he should not have been – impersonating an officer, and should be held without bond.