BCSO: Fatal crash closes EB I-40 near 98th Street
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal crash on I-40 near 98th Street has closed eastbound lanes Sunday.
BCSO and New Mexico State Police are on scene.
Information is limited at this time.
