BCSO: Hot air balloon hits powerlines in SW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Central at 114th Street SW has been closed after a downed hot air balloon hit powerlines Saturday.
Authorities say PNM is on scene. There are no reported injuries and all passengers are out of the gondola.
