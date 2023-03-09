BCSO investigates alleged threat to Atrisco Heritage Academy HS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a student who sent a Snapchat message allegedly threatening students at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School.

BCSO says the message went out Wednesday. Then, several people posted on social media Thursday morning about the message.

Deputies responded and confirmed there was no active threat. They didn’t publicly identify the student.

The sheriff’s office will be keeping two school resource deputies at the school as a precaution. The Albuquerque Public Schools district will also keep additional units at the school.

Spencer Schacht is gathering more details and will have more tonight at 5.