BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a crash between the Rail Runner train and a vehicle that left at least one person dead.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Osuna Road Northwest in Albuquerque. All of eastbound Osuna is closed between Second and Edith. Delays are expected.

