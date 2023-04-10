BCSO investigates fatal crash in SW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque Sunday.
In a tweet, BCSO says a person was pronounced dead on scene after a car crash at Tower Road and Stinson Street.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Information is limited at this time.
