BCSO investigates homicide outside Mike’s Place Bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Mike’s Place Bar on Isleta Boulevard Sunday evening.

According to BCSO, a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot.

The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Vicente Guerra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO officials said the offender fled. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this shooting, contact BCSO Detective Carroll at (505) 263-5617.