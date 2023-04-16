BCSO investigates shooting with police in SW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a shooting involving police Sunday.
According to BCSO, the shooting happened near 2316 Griffin Road SW on Sunday.
No officers were injured.
Details are limited.
Deputies are on the scene of a Deputy Involved Shooting which occurred at 2316 Griffin SW. This is an active scene in the early stages. All deputies are safe. Media can stage at Don Felipe and Beck. Additional information will be released as soon as the investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/PbogIurCtm
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) April 16, 2023