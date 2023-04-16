BCSO investigates shooting with police in SW Albuquerque

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a shooting involving police Sunday.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened near 2316 Griffin Road SW on Sunday.

No officers were injured.

Details are limited.

