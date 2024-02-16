BCSO investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on Alameda
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Alameda near Guadalupe.
According to BCSO, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian and fled the area.
Deputies have closed westbound Alameda at 2nd Street while they investigate.
🚨Vehicle vs Pedestrian 🚨— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 16, 2024
Deputies are on scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian and fleeing the area. This occurred on Alameda near Guadalupe. All westbound Alameda from 2nd St is shutdown while BCSO Traffic Investigators and deputies work… pic.twitter.com/komc42mmEZ