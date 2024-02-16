BCSO investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on Alameda

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Alameda near Guadalupe.

According to BCSO, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian and fled the area.

Deputies have closed westbound Alameda at 2nd Street while they investigate.

