BCSO launches drone program to assist with investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is launching its drone program next week.

BCSO is adding 30 drones to its fleet to help law enforcement with investigations. Officials said the drone program will help them respond quickly to dangerous situations and provide real-time situational awareness by streaming live video to officers before they reach the scene.

Drones could also be deployed for indoor operations, like clearing a building – reducing the risk of injury to officers and others.

“We are excited to add drones to our tool belt and provide enhanced safety and support to our community,” BCSO Sheriff John Allen said. “Our mission is to protect and serve the people of Bernalillo County and this drone program will help us accomplish that mission.”