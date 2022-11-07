BCSO launches homicide investigation near Tijeras
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo deputies are investigating a suspicious death Monday.
Officials reported the body at Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue.
Deputies are investigating this as a homicide.
Investigators are on the scene of a suspicious death near Juan Tomas Road & Atkins Avenue. The scene is being investigated as a homicide. We have limited details at this time; more information will be released once available. @krqe @koat7news @KOB4 @ABQRAW @ABQJournal pic.twitter.com/YGjYnVdflq
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) November 7, 2022