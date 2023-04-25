BCSO: Man arrested for impersonating deputy on dating app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies arrested and charged a 26-year-old man who allegedly impersonated one of them for his Tinder dating profile.

26-year-old Rico Dukes allegedly posted pictures of himself wearing a shirt and a hat with BCSO badges while carrying a loaded gun and magazines.

An undercover BCSO employee matched with Dukes and chatted with him on Tinder. The employee said Dukes talked about and detailed his alleged work.

Eventually, Dukes and his match exchanged numbers and agreed to meet at Monroe’s near downtown Albuquerque.

Dukes arrived, reportedly with all of his gear, including a gun and magazines.

Then, he allegedly discovered his match was a group of real BCSO deputies.

Deputies detained Dukes. They say he admitted to creating the profile and lying about having ties to BCSO to purchase everything pictured on the profile.

Dukes now faces charges for unauthorized wearing of a uniform or badge and impersonating an officer.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning. As his trial approaches May 22, a judge released him but said he can’t carry a gun.