BCSO rescues 55 pit bulls, elderly woman in animal hoarding bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office rescued 55 pit bulls from an animal hoarding situation in the South Valley.

Investigators say they were all at various stages of neglect, and there was no dog food on the property.

Deputies also saved an elderly woman living in the horrible conditions– identified as the mother of John and Mike Lopez.

Both brothers are now facing felony animal cruelty charges and abuse charges related to their mom’s condition.

Animal control already relocated all of the pit bulls to various shelters across the city.

The sheriff’s office is hosting a news conference Thursday morning to provide more details on this case.