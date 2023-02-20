BCSO: Rollover crash causes delays near 2nd and Alameda
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 2nd Street was closed in both directions between Alameda and St. Francis Monday following a crash.
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck rolled and hit a power pole and a gas line. Authorities said the pole caught fire but was quickly brought under control.
Delays are expected as crews clean up and make repairs.
Southbound lanes of 2nd are back open. Only one lane of Northbound 2nd has reopened at this time. https://t.co/8LIfqut5tG— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 20, 2023