BCSO: Rollover crash causes delays near 2nd and Alameda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 2nd Street was closed in both directions between Alameda and St. Francis Monday following a crash.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck rolled and hit a power pole and a gas line. Authorities said the pole caught fire but was quickly brought under control.

Delays are expected as crews clean up and make repairs.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.