BCSO: SB I-25 closed at Rio Bravo due to serious crash

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All southbound lanes of I-25 have been closed at Rio Bravo due to a serious crash.

According to BCSO, drivers should expect significant delays and should seek an alternate route.

