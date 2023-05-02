BCSO: SB I-25 closed at Rio Bravo due to serious crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All southbound lanes of I-25 have been closed at Rio Bravo due to a serious crash.
According to BCSO, drivers should expect significant delays and should seek an alternate route.
🚨 #TrafficAlert🚨 𝘼𝙇𝙇 lanes of southbound I-25 are shut down at Rio Bravo due to a serious crash on the interstate. Expect significant delays and seek an alternative route as investigators clear the scene and medical personnel assist in the area. pic.twitter.com/VNfx5IRtlN
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) May 2, 2023