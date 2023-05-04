BCSO searches for car tied to homicide at Mike’s Place Bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to help track down a homicide suspect.

On April 23, deputies were dispatched to Mike’s Place Bar on Isleta Boulevard. According to BCSO, a man was shot in the parking lot.

The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Vicente Guerra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO has now provided pictures of what is believed to be the homicide suspect’s vehicle.

“The first person was an African American male, with spikey and messy hair,” a BCSO release stated. “The female was described as being 18 years of age, with blonde or brown hair, red lipstick, and being either Caucasian or lighter-skinned Hispanic.”

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this shooting, contact BCSO Detective Carroll at (505) 263-5617.