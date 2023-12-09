BCSO searches for young shoplifting suspect who brandished knife at Ross

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a young boy accused of shoplifting.

According to BCSO, the boy – estimated to be between 10 and 13 years old – stole eight purses from the Ross Dress for Less store in the South Valley. They said it happened on Nov. 22 at around 11:30 a.m.

The boy who was wearing a black Chicago Bulls sweatshirt, was confronted by a loss prevention officer as he attempted to leave the store. At that point, the boy brandished a knife and threatened, “Don’t try to stop me,” because fleeing.

The boy was seen getting into a silver van outside that was driven by an adult.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BCSO detectives by emailing violentcrimes@bernco.gov or by calling (505) 798-7000.