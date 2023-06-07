BCSO seeks donations for baby shower to help domestic violence victims

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Now until the end of the month, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community baby shower to benefit victims of domestic violence.

The shower began June 5 and will go through June 30. It is being organized by BCSO’s Violent Crimes and Special Victims units.

“Many victims leave with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and we want to make a difference for them and their little ones,” the sheriff’s office said in a release issued Wednesday.

BCSO is looking for diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, bottles, onesies and baby blankets.

They have Amazon and Walmart registries set up, each named “BCSO Community Baby Shower,” with items in all price ranges.

Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, you can also drop off items at one of these five locations:

South Valley Substation – 2039 Isleta Blvd. S.W., Albuquerque

North Valley Substation – 6900 4th St. N.W., Los Ranchos

Bernalillo County @Alvarado Square – 415 Silver Ave. S.W., Albuquerque

Bernalillo County Public Safety Center – 401 Roma Ave. N.W., Albuquerque

East Mountain Substation – 48 Public School Rd., Albuquerque