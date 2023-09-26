BCSO seeks info on fatal shooting and crash in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a shooting that left a man dead and led to a car crash Sunday.

BCSO says deputies responded to a possible car crash near the 6000 block of Isleta Boulevard. When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Antonio Gutierrez inside the vehicle.

They discovered Gutierrez was shot at least once, leading to the crash. Deputies and paramedics tried resuscitating him but he died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this, reach out to BCSO detectives at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.

MORE: