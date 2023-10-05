BCSO seeks information on fatal I-25 pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are seeking information from the public as they investigate a fatal pedestrian crash last month on I-25.

Around 10:30 p.m., September 26, deputies responded to mile marker 218 of I-25, between the Broadway and Isleta exits.

They arrived to investigate a crash between two vehicles and a pedestrian in the initial crash. Then, they found a third vehicle hit that person and left the scene.

BCSO describes the suspect vehicle resembles a U-Haul or food truck-style box truck or van. They said the vehicle was spray-painted white and had a side access door into the cargo area.

Authorities haven’t obtained any license plate information and don’t know how many people were in the vehicle. They did say the vehicle traveled north on I-25 after the crash happened.

If you have any information on this, reach out to BCSO at 505-798-7000.