BCSO seeks public’s help finding missing and endangered juvenile

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing juvenile.

According to BCSO, 14-year-old Maliah Trujillo was last seen in the area of Gun Club Road, and W. Glen Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say Trujillo is bipolar and made statements of self harm.

Trujillo was wearing a black Rick and Morty T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000 or call 911.