BCSO seeks public’s help finding missing and endangered juvenile
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing juvenile.
According to BCSO, 14-year-old Maliah Trujillo was last seen in the area of Gun Club Road, and W. Glen Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Police say Trujillo is bipolar and made statements of self harm.
Trujillo was wearing a black Rick and Morty T-shirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000 or call 911.