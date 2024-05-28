BCSO seeks suspect vehicle in fatal South Valley hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gathering info on a fatal hit-and-run in the South Valley last week.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, BCSO deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near 2nd and Prosperity. When they arrived, they found an unconscious elderly woman.

First responders took the woman to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies are trying to find the vehicle involved in the crash. They suspect it is a 2016-21 Chevrolet Malibu that left southbound from the scene. They believe the car will have damage to the front fender on the passenger side.

If you have any information or video footage from the area, reach out to Deputy Otero at 505-755-1768.