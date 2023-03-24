BCSO shares new details about shootout with suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More details have been released about a shooting involving Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies and a suspect.

On March 12, BCSO was called out to a mobile home community in southwest Albuquerque. That’s where a woman said Jose Santillano was walking around her home, armed with a large gun.

During a 911 call, she described Santillano as “paranoid,” before she quickly hung up the phone with dispatch.

Santillano was inside the victim’s home by the time deputies arrived. Then, not long afterward, he started firing at them through the blinds of the mobile home.

Deputies ended up firing back, hitting Santillanes. According to BCSO, Santillano is currently in custody at a local hospital. He is now facing multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, and assault on a peace officer.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said the suspect had a lengthy criminal history of violence.

“Why are they out in our community, re-offending and victim all over our community? Time and time again — it’s frustrating,” Allen said.