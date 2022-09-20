BCSO: Suspect dead following sheriff’s office shooting in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say a suspect is dead following a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shooting near Isleta Boulevard and Camino Del Valle SW.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened following a pursuit in the South Valley.

BCSO said deputies are safe and one suspect was taken into custody. BCSO then confirmed the suspect involved in the shooting is deceased.

Information is limited at this time.

