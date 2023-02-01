BCSO: Suspect detained near South Valley elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO detained a suspect who allegedly barricaded themselves in a home near a South Valley elementary school Wednesday morning.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody safely. BCSO says the suspect has no connections to the murders of two teens last weekend.

The law enforcement presence prompted a controlled drop-off for guardians to drop off Barcelona Elementary School students. Students then sheltered in place for a brief time.

The area near Barcelona and La Junta roads reopened after the suspect was detained.

