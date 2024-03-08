BCSO: Suspect in 2014 murder extradited and arrested

After eluding authorities for over nine years, Jesus Alberto Chacon Morales has finally been apprehended. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, he is a suspect in a 2014 homicide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After eluding authorities for over nine years, Jesus Alberto Chacon Morales has finally been apprehended. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, he is a suspect in a 2014 homicide.

Authorities believe he killed Idali Reyes, who was found dead near Goff Boulevard and Harzman Road SW on Dec. 24, 2014.

According to BCSO, Jose Lopez and Juan Solis – co-suspects in the case – were arrested shortly after the homicide. Chacon Morales, however, escaped and fled to Mexico the day after the crime. He was finally found and extradited back to Albuquerque by U.S. Marshals on March 6, 2024.

BCSO deputies then took custody of Chacon Morales. He faces a slew of charges, including an open count of murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated battery, child abuse, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.