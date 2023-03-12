BCSO: Suspect shot, injured in Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies say a Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized.

According to BCSO, deputies were called out to Tierra West Estates around 4 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute call between a man and woman. They say the woman made the call.

When deputies arrived, a man inside a residence fired at least one shot and a deputy returned fire.

No deputies were injured. No word on the condition of the suspect.

