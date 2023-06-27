BCSO: Suspect tased employee’s face while shoplifting at Dollar General

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly tased an employee’s face while shoplifting at Dollar General.

Deputies responded around 9:20 a.m. last Wednesday to the store at 1811 Coors Blvd. S.W., regarding a report of the incident.

According to BCSO, the suspect got away in a newer, black Nissan Rogue with a man driving it. They describe the suspect as being in her late-20s/early-30s with long black hair and a tattoo on her right arm.

If you have any information, reach out to BCSO Detective Laura Dailey at 505-975-9605 or at ljdailey@bernco.gov.