BCSO: Teen suspect detained after fatal shooting at Atrisco Heritage Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are investigating after a teen was fatally shot at a southwest Albuquerque school Friday.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Elijah Pohl-Morfin.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School around 9:42 p.m.

Another teen, 16-year-old Adrian Martinez, has been detained and is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Albuquerque Public Schools Police were the first to respond, but the investigation was handed over to BCSO.

All basketball games at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School have been canceled.

