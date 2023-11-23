BCSO to crack down on holiday drunk driving

The combination of drinking and more people traveling on the roads makes it a very dangerous time of year. But Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies say, "Not tonight."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The combination of drinking and more people traveling on the roads makes it a very dangerous time of year. But Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say, “Not tonight.”

On top of their regular patrols, they’re committing more resources to get drunk drivers off the roads.

“Like we said, with family coming in, people going from house to house, celebrating Thanksgiving and being around each other. It’s a very busy holiday and a very dangerous holiday. So I want to tell everybody, be very safe and be smart about your decisions tonight,” said BSCO DWI Unit Supervisor Sgt. Michael Flavin.

Flavin says the most wonderful time of the year for many is the busiest time of their year. As celebrations ramp up, so do DWI patrols.

On Wednesday night, deputies saturated the southwest part of town.

“We find an area where there’s usually high statistical crashes involving alcohol and alcohol fatalities, and we will saturate that area with deputies to try and minimize that from happening again, and maybe lower those numbers in that area,” said Flavin.

They brought what they call their “Batmobile,” parking it in the Las Estancias Shopping Center. It’s a mobile substation, one you don’t want to spend your holiday in.

“Inside we have two intoxilyzers we can do breath tests with. It’s a little bit of a holding cell so that while we’re completing our paperwork, the people that are under arrest are held here until we can get them to the jail,” Flavin said.

Flavin says it’s noticeable for a reason. The bright lights and lots of logos are letting people know deputies are in the area, ready to help their loved ones get home for the holidays safely.

“We want to eliminate that possibility of somebody being harmed or worse, you know, a fatality happening because of something that’s simple to not do,” said Flavin.

Don’t be surprised if you see the mobile substation or Batmobile around before the New Year. Flavin says between now and then, BCSO plans to do multiple DWI saturations a week in all different parts of the city and county.

APD and NMSP are also ramping up their DWI patrols.

If you plan to go out and drink, you can use “ABQTURKEY23” to get $10 off an Uber from now to Monday.

Don’t spoil your holidays (or anyone else’s) by drinking and driving. Use ABQTURKEY23 for Uber credit through Monday. Have fun and stay safe everyone! @BCSONM pic.twitter.com/o9nS2V61zW — Kassi Foote (@kassi_foote) November 23, 2023